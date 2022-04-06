Fancy an Eton mess? You'll be helping seriously ill children in Bedford

Who knew eating desserts could help seriously-ill children – but it’s true.

The Red Lion is Elstow has teamed up with Make-A-Wish UK to raise money through a series of fundraising activities.

The High Street pub kicks off with the introduction of Sizzling’s ‘Light Nights’ menu, which will feature a charity dessert.

Eton Mess Sundae

The special Eton Mess Sundae will help raise money for the charity which grants wishes to children with a life-limiting or life-threatening condition.