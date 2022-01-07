Fancy an apprenticeship, earning £13K? Anglian Water is recruiting in Bedford

Anglian Water is launching new operational apprenticeships for anyone wanting to work in the utilities industry.

Over 50 new Level 3 and 4 positions are available in the East of England - including Bedford - for any budding engineers and technicians out there.

The successful applicants with start on August and September - with a salary of £12,594 - £13,905.

Anglian Water

Anglian Water, which has a big requirement for science and engineering skills in its workforce, offers apprentices an opportunity to work and learn simultaneously in operational, maintenance and engineering roles across the region, guaranteeing a permanent role at the end of the course, along with a nationally recognised qualification.

Grant Duller, network technician apprentice at Anglian Water said, “I joined the apprenticeship scheme last year applying at the beginning of the year and haven’t looked back.

“Anglian Water apprentices are an important part of the business and I have felt incredibly valued. The company invest a lot in our training and development to help us gain valuable and practical skills as well as achieving a nationally recognised qualification.”

Courses can last between 18 months and four years, depending on the type of role, and is often a mixture of classroom and practical hands-on learning supporting the team, across the region.