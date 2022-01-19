Fancy a spot of vegan dining at a manor house in Bedford?

For all you vegans out there - or maybe you just want to try something healthier - Woodland Manor Hotel & Restaurant is hosting a special dining experience every Thursday.

Starting on January 27, the manor house in Clapham is offering a complete three-course dinner menu - and what's more, you can get 10 per cent off your first meal.

The chef - who previously lived a vegan lifestyle - has created The Manor Burger, buttermilk style no chicken burger on a toasted sourdough bun, applewood smoked cheese alternative, crispy onion with homemade barbecue glaze as well as a wild mushroom linguine with wine sauce and truffle oil.

Woodland Manor Hotel & Restaurant

And for those of you who are a little more adventurous, there's the Iman Bayildi - grilled aubergine stuffed with plant-based mince, pomegranate with a garlic dressing - and spiced pumpkin and mixed bean taquitos, toasted mini tortilla wraps served with pickled vegetables.