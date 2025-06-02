Fancy a FREE holiday to Ibiza? Competition open to celebrate Café Mambo in Bedford Park
Bedford Summer Sessions’ competition offers a dream holiday for two next year – including flights, a 4-star hotel stay, and a sunset dinner and drinks at the world-famous Café Mambo.
The competition is already open and closes at noon on Monday, June 9. Entry is completely free – all participants need to do is sign up via this link
Entrants can also boost their chances by tagging a friend and sharing the competition to their Instagram story for a bonus entry.
The winner will be selected and contacted directly by Crystal Brick Group on Wednesday, June 11 by noon.
The Café Mambo Ibiza event is just one of many at Bedford Park throughout July including Simple Minds, Rag’n’Bone Man, The Human League, Supergrass and McFly.
Melanie C, Jax Jones, and Fedde Le Grand will headline on Friday, July 11, for the open-air Ibiza party vibe.
Tickets and 4-day passes are still on sale via smmrsessions.com/locations/bedford
