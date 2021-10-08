Anna Garratt-Quinton. PIC: Cambs Police

The family of a Bedford woman who died in a collision near Addenbrooke’s Hospital have today paid tribute to a “truly special individual”.

Anna Garratt-Quinton, 22, of King Alfred Way, Great Denham, was cycling near the hospital, where she worked, at just before 8am yesterday (October 7) when she was struck by a petrol tanker.

The collision happened at the junction of the A1307 with Fendon Road.

Today, Anna’s family released the following statement:

“Our dear Anna, taken from us too soon, a waste of a truly special individual.

“The kindest soul, gentle and caring to the core. Her giggles, smile and sarcastic wit would light up a room. She was dedicated and hardworking, would never take a day off, but if she did you could be sure to find her in her pink spotty dressing gown.

“Effortlessly bright, her patients were lucky to have her. She is and always will be the best daughter, partner, auntie, sister, granddaughter, niece and so much more. The list could go on because she was truly beloved by all. Anyone who got to meet our Anna Spanner is truly blessed.”

In a statement on Twitter, Cambridge University Hospitals NHS said: "We have confirmed to our staff that a colleague has sadly died following a road traffic collision outside the hospital yesterday morning (Thursday). Our deepest sympathies are with her family, friends and colleagues."

An investigation into the collision continues and the driver of the lorry, a 27-year-old man from Hertford, Hertfordshire, who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving, has been released under investigation.

Police are appealing for anyone or saw the collision or who may have dashcam footage to get in touch.