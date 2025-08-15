Family's tribute to motorcyclist who died in A6 collision near Bedford
Daniel Morrell, 37, was pronounced dead at the scene near Souldrop last Thursday, August
Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the incident involving the motorcycle and a blue VW Polo, which happened around 6am.
Daniel’s wife, Charlotte, said: “My Daniel was a beloved husband and father to his beautiful girls, son, brother, son-in-law and uncle.
“Daniel was many wonderful things to many different people. He always had time for everyone.
“He’ll be deeply missed by everyone that knew him, no words can express the hole he has left in our lives.”
The family has requested privacy during this time.
Detective Sergeant Craig Wheeler from Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Our thoughts are with Daniel’s loved ones at this time. This was a heart-breaking collision which has left everyone who knew Daniel devastated.
“I would urge that the family’s privacy is respected during this tragic time. I would like to appeal to anyone that may have seen either the blue VW Polo or the motorcycle prior to the collision, to get in touch.”
If anyone has any information, particularly any dash cam footage that could assist with our investigation, please contact Bedfordshire Police on 101 or online quoting Operation Canada.