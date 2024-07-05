Family tribute: ‘Alex’s legacy of love, laughter, and kindness will forever remain in our hearts’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The family of a man who was found unresponsive by ambulance services in Bedford have paid tribute to him.

Alex Porter-Harris, 33, from Bedford, was found in Kathie Road, Bedford at around 4.30am on Saturday, June 29.

Paramedics were called after a passer-by reported an unresponsive man with police informed shortly after.

Paying tribute, his family said: “Alex’s vibrant spirit and infectious laughter could light up any room, bringing joy and warmth to everyone around him. He had a unique ability to make each person feel special and cherished, and his boundless energy touched everyone he encountered. Whether it was through his jokes, stories, or simply his infectious smile, Alex had a way of turning ordinary moments into unforgettable memories.

The family of Alex Porter Harris have paid tribute to him saying his 'legacy of love, laughter, and kindness will forever remain in our hearts'.

“We are deeply saddened by this tremendous loss, and our family will never be the same without him. Alex’s legacy of love, laughter, and kindness will forever remain in our hearts. As we navigate this difficult time, we find comfort in the countless memories we shared with him and the lasting impact he had on all our lives.

“Rest in peace, dear Alex. You will be profoundly missed and always remembered.”

Police say the death is being treated as unexplained at this time while an investigation is ongoing.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of theft, perverting the course of justice and possession of cannabis, following enquiries and has since been released on bail.

Officers investigating the incident are still appealing for witnesses.

Detective Sergeant Edward Blackburn from Bedfordshire’s Criminal Investigation Department said: “We are working to establish the exact circumstances that led to this tragic outcome.

“We urge anyone who was in the area at the time who saw anything or has CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage that could assist our investigation to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or report via their website quoting Report | Bedfordshire Police (beds.police.uk) Operation Apus.