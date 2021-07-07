Family say Luton man who died in Maulden collision will be 'massively missed'

The family of a man from Luton who died in a road traffic collision have described him as 'the life and soul of any group gatherings'.

Scott Paterson, 29, died following a single vehicle collision in Flitwick Road, Maulden, at around 3.45pm on Sunday, June 27.

Mr Paterson’s family have paid tribute to him. In a statement they said: “Scott was a keen football fan and a Chelsea supporter. He recently moved into a new home with his partner.

Scott Paterson

“In his free time, he enjoyed fishing in the Toddington area with family and his partner.

“He would always bring people’s mood up and was considered the life and soul of any group gatherings.

“He will be massively missed by all his family and friends.”

Sergeant Mark Atkins, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with Mr Paterson’s family at this difficult time.

“We are continuing to ask the public for information about this incident and would urge anyone who hasn’t yet come forward to get in touch.

“We would also like to ask motorists who were travelling in the area to check their dashcam footage to see if it captured the white Yamaha motorcycle.”