Family of Wootton two-year-old who has undergone 11 surgeries support charity report on rare kidney diseases
Asher Pyper was born with posterior urethral valves, a rare inherited condition that caused kidney failure just after birth.
He has undergone 11 surgeries, relies on a feeding tube, lives with a stoma and is on dialysis, all while awaiting a transplant.
Asher’s story features in a new report by the charity Kidney Research UK entitled ‘collectively common: the devastating impact of rare kidney disease in the UK.’
The report reveals the toll that conditions take on patients and their families, the disruption to education, work and family life, and the enormous cost of the treatment required for these rare diseases.
Asher’s mum Eloise describes her son’s daily care as relentless saying: “Asher has had more than 20 medications, constant hospital visits and long stays meaning one of us is always by his side.
“Since his birth we’ve spent nearly 1,250 hours travelling to hospital and having treatment.
“It’s taken a huge toll on our whole family - his sisters miss out on time with us, and even friends haven’t met our youngest child because we’ve been in hospital so much.
“A transplant may improve his life, but we know it won’t be the end of his treatment, only the start of a new phase.”
Eloise and her family are supporting a call by Kidney Research UK for the Government to take urgent action and prioritise faster diagnosis, better inclusion of children in clinical trials, and greater investment in research and services.
Chief executive of Kidney Research UK Sandra Currie OBE said: “Children are growing up with treatments that haven’t changed in decades, and adults are being failed by a system already at breaking point.
“Without urgent action on diagnosis, trials and investment, more families like Asher’s will face a lifetime of disruption and preventable harm.
“This report represents the first real insight into the wide impact of rare kidney diseases and, importantly, lays out a clear path for action.
“We need faster and more accurate diagnosis, smoother transitions between child and adult services, and better inclusion of children in clinical trials so they are no longer last in line for innovation.
“Expanding national registries - secure databases that record who has a condition and track their treatment - will also be key to identifying patients earlier and connecting families with research.
“With the right investment and policy change, we can give those affected, both children and adults, better futures.”