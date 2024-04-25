Family of Bedford man killed in A43 collision pay tribute to 'big-hearted' former Royal Marine

Thomas Foyle. Picture supplied by family to Northamptonshire Police.

The family of a man who died following a collision on the A43 have paid moving tribute to him.

Thomas Foyle, aged 37, of Bedford, was on foot when he was hit by a blue BMW 420 being driven on the northbound carriageway of the A43 between Silverstone and the Abthorpe roundabout.

Two other vehicles – a white DAF 530 lorry and a white Vauxhall Corsa – were also then involved in the collision, which happened at around 11.45pm on Tuesday, March 26.

The former Royal Marine, known as Tommy to his family, was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a family statement, his family said: “Tommy was a big-hearted, happy and fun-loving character, who would do anything for anyone. He adored his family, idolised his two dogs, and loved football, Manchester United, and his many friends. We are heartbroken to lose him in the prime of his life.

“Tommy loved football right from infant school and was still friends with those he played with at that age. He played for Bedford Park Rangers and Bedford Town while still at school, and went on to play for other clubs as a young man.

“He always set his sights high – like joining the Royal Marines, where he passed for duty in 2007. It was great to see him achieve what he set out to do, and he was very proud to serve for his country in Afghanistan.

“After leaving the Marines Tommy qualified as a bricklayer, something he had been interested in since school. He loved his bricklaying and took pride in his skills.

“Tommy had a great set of mates, with a wide friendship group from all stages of his life. He loved socialising with his friends, and we have had such support from them and his former colleagues.

“Everyone has had a story to tell us about him and has been so kind, from his closest friends to the sergeant major he served under in Afghanistan who took the time to call us and offer support.

“Tommy never entered a room quietly; you always knew he was there, and he always had a smile on his face. Mischievous and full-on, he lived his life with a passion for everything, and we have many happy family memories of him making everyone laugh.

“Tommy was a one-off, and loyal to the last. We are so proud of him.

“Life without Tommy will never be the same. We think of him in every moment and trust that he is at peace. He will be missed by his family and friends every day, more than he will ever know.

“Tommy, our beloved son and brother, all our love forever and always.”

Northamptonshire Police are still investigating the collision and are appealing for anyone with information about the incident, including dash-cam footage, to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 24000179388.