Family home with swimming pool on Bedford's London Road could become HMO for renters
Plans have been submitted to change the use of a family home in Bedford to a house in multiple occupation (HMO).
The plans submitted to Bedford Borough Council show that 245 London Road is currently a four-bedroom home with two kitchens, dining room, lounge, and a swimming pool.
The proposal shows that the four-bedroom, one kitchen and bathroom HMO would be contained on the first floor. Move information on the application can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 24/01341/COU.
The overall consultation expiry date is Friday, September 27.
