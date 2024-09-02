Family home with swimming pool on Bedford's London Road could become HMO for renters

The house in London Road (Google)

Plans have been submitted to change the use of a family home in Bedford to a house in multiple occupation (HMO).

The plans submitted to Bedford Borough Council show that 245 London Road is currently a four-bedroom home with two kitchens, dining room, lounge, and a swimming pool.

The proposal shows that the four-bedroom, one kitchen and bathroom HMO would be contained on the first floor. Move information on the application can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 24/01341/COU.

The overall consultation expiry date is Friday, September 27.