Family haulage company from Bedford goes viral after delivery to Celtic Park
The home of Scottish Premiership team Celtic Football Club has paid off for one family haulage company from Bedford.
D&G Noble Ltd, in Woburn Road, Wootton, delivered pallets of air conditioning to Celtic Park – the largest football stadium in Scotland – before Storm Eowyn hit.
But what seemed like a fairly innocuous post on the company’s Facebook page was far from it – as it got out to the Scottish people and has so far attracted 104k views.
The whole experience has certainly put a smile on workers’ faces at D&G Noble.
Luke Busbridge, operations manager, said: “We are quite a smallish family-based haulage company in Bedford. Not sure what it takes to count as viral – but it's big for us.”
