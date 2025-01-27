Family haulage company from Bedford goes viral after delivery to Celtic Park

By Clare Turner
Published 27th Jan 2025, 13:07 BST
D&G Noble at Celtic Park
The home of Scottish Premiership team Celtic Football Club has paid off for one family haulage company from Bedford.

D&G Noble Ltd, in Woburn Road, Wootton, delivered pallets of air conditioning to Celtic Park – the largest football stadium in Scotland – before Storm Eowyn hit.

But what seemed like a fairly innocuous post on the company’s Facebook page was far from it – as it got out to the Scottish people and has so far attracted 104k views.

The whole experience has certainly put a smile on workers’ faces at D&G Noble.

Luke Busbridge, operations manager, said: “We are quite a smallish family-based haulage company in Bedford. Not sure what it takes to count as viral – but it's big for us.”

