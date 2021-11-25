The family of a white boxer are appealing for the public's help after she was stolen from their car in Marston Moretaine.

Adrian Bullers, of Pet Photography by Adrian Bullers, is asking people to get in touch with the police if they see their nine-year-old boxer, Ella.

He says that Ella, who is chipped, was stolen from inside the car in Denbigh Close, which was parked by the side of his house.

Have you seen Ella?

He said: "We have had her since she was a puppy, she's a real family dog.

"She was taken from the car that was parked outside our house. It has been reported to the police.

"We have four boxers, and she's like the mum. She was the only one in the car. If it had been any of the others, they would have bit them but she's very calm. She's like an old lady now, she's so chilled.

"She is white with black freckles that you can see a bit through the white, and she has a brown spot on her head, and quite a big lump on the front of her left leg.

Family appeal for public's help after their dog was stolen in Marston Moretaine

"It doesn't cause her pain, and we have been told by the vets that she's too old to have it removed.

"She's nine, and is like the old lady of our house, she is of no use for breeding and she has been chipped.

"We have not heard anything yet, lots of people have been sharing the appeal, but no sightings have been reported."