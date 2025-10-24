Families in Bedford to unite in national SEND campaign

Families across Bedford will be uniting as part of Every Pair Tells a Story, a national campaign raising awareness of SEND (Children with Special Educational Needs & Disabilities).

The event will take place outside Borough Hall in Cauldwell Street, Bedford, on November 3, with pairs of children’s shoes displayed to represent children failed by the education system.

It will be held from 10.30am to 1pm with people welcome to attend or donate a pair of children’s shoes to be displayed on the day.

Every Pair Tells a Story is a national movement, with more than 70 events being coordinated across England on the same day. It has been organised by The SEND Sanctuary UK in partnership with Let Us Learn Too and Let’s Make a Difference.

Aimee Bradley, founder of The SEND Sanctuary, said: ”Bedford, like many areas of England, is experiencing ongoing strain on its SEND services.

“There are now over 2,200 children and young people in Bedford with an EHCP, (Education and Health Care Plans) a rise of almost 50 per cent since 2019. Families continue to report waiting 25 weeks or longer for EHCP decisions, exceeding the 20-week legal timeframe.

“Local specialist schools are full, and parents have raised concerns about a lack of appropriate placements for children with complex needs. A recent Ofsted and CQC review found gaps in early identification and delays in provision across the area.

“These local issues reflect the national crisis, with more than 600,000 children in England identified as having special educational needs and over 70,000 waiting for EHCPs,” added Aimee.

"Families are calling for urgent action and accountability from both local authorities and central government.

“The shoes tell the stories of children who want to learn, play and be included.

“No child should be left behind because the system decided their needs were too complex or too inconvenient. This is about every child failed by broken promises and endless red tape.”

