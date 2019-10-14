Falling number of empty properties in Bedford properties

The number of empty commercial properties owned by Bedford Borough Council has fallen by almost two-thirds in just three years, according to a new report.

The council owns 340 units across the area, and 15 were empty in 2016.

That figure is now just six.

Cllr Jake Sampson said: “This is excellent news that the vacancy rate for the Council’s commercial property is so low.

“In the face of severe funding cuts from government, it’s vital that the Council does all it can to maximise revenue from other sources. So such a high occupancy rate like this is great news for the council and a good sign for the local economy.”