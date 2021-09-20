Fake meal vouchers for Pilgrim's Progress in Bedford being promoted on Facebook

Fake meal vouchers for Wetherspoon pubs - including The Pilgrim's Progress in Bedford - are being promoted on Facebook, despite the chain shutting all its social media accounts in 2018.

Facebook users who comment on the posts published by the fake Wetherspoon pages are told they will win meal vouchers if they receive comments from Wetherspoon.

But these comments come from scammers who have set up the pages.

Don't fall for this scam

The posts read "Congratulations for those of you who have received comments from us, you have the opportunity to win them."

Users are asked to like and share and then enter a competition by following a link to a ‘competition’ website.