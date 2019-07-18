'Extreme demand' ensures Oasis tribute show will be a sell out at Bedford Esquires

A popular fixture in the Esquires calendar, Noasis are set to tread the boards once more.

The band, which recreates the classic Oasis line-up is playing Esquires on Saturday, August 3.

Pad Presents organiser Sally Bailey, said: "With their show in January selling out two months in advance we have seen an extreme demand for tickets with Facebook posts, phone calls, emails and messages - so for everyone that missed out they now grace the legendary stage twice a year."

The band says: "Noasis are the definitive tribute band to Manchester's five piece super group Oasis. Since their formation in 2006 and with over 600 performances to date Noasis has justly earned its reputation.

With an obsessive attention to detail the band recreates the real Oasis experience with amazing energy playing all the classic songs as if they were their own."

NOASIS + guests + club night until 2am

Saturday 3rd August, doors at 8pm

Bedford Esquires

Tickets £12 advance.