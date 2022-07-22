Extra buses to run for Bedford River Festival this weekend

Stagecoach East will be supporting Bedford River Fesitval by running double deck buses via its Elstow Park & Ride service to help the hundreds of people expected to visit Bedford over the two days.

The service will be running hourly to and from Bedford Bus Station.

Darren Roe, managing director at Stagecoach East, said: “We are delighted to be attending the Bedford River Festival this weekend, which offers people from the local areas and beyond the chance to enjoy a fantastic day out.

Use the Elstow Park & Ride service to visit Bedford River Festival this weekend

“We are pleased to be able to provide additional capacity onboard our Elstow Park & Ride service over the weekend, using double decker vehicles, to enable even more people to use the route when travelling into Bedford for the festival.

“We anticipate there is likely to be some congestion and disruption to services in Bedford throughout the weekend, due to the popularity of the event and the number of people travelling over into the area.

"To avoid delays, we encourage our passengers to plan their journey in advance and track their bus using our Stagecoach app. We will also keep passengers regularly updated on services via our Twitter page.

“We hope everyone has a fantastic time at the festival, and we look forward to seeing you there.”

Mayor Dave Hodgson said: “A huge thank you to Stagecoach for providing additional services to this special event.

“If you’re joining us this weekend, please plan ahead and consider leaving the car at home and using public transport to get to events around the River Festival. Stagecoach is offering us an even easier, convenient and sustainable way to enjoy the festivities again this year.”

The free event offers live entertainment and activities for all ages, including a funfair, raft and dragon boat races, and more.

Some of the Stagecoach East team will be attending the festival over the weekend offering information about services and great value ticket options available.