Expect two overnight delays on the A421, Bedford drivers are warned
And they are both are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A421, from 8pm to 6am until Thursday (December 19), moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 eastbound, Marston Moretaine to A6 junction – exit slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes for drainage on behalf of National Highways
• A421, from 8pm Thursday (December 19) to 6am Friday (December 20), moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 westbound, A4280 Renhold to A6 Marsh Leys – carriageway closure for drainage on behalf of National Highways
