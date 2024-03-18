Expect TWO overnight delays on the A421 and A428, Bedford drivers told
Bedford's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A14, from 1pm to 5am until today (March 18), moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A45 northbound and southbound, Chowns Mill to Thrapston – carriageway, layby and lane closures due to maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network
• A428, from 8pm to 5am until March 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A428 both directions, St Neots to Wintringham – two-way traffic signals for horticulture on behalf of National Highways
• A421, from 8pm to 6am until May 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to Marsh Leys interchange – carriageway closures and lane closures for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways