Expect TWO overnight delays on the A421 and A428, Bedford drivers told

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bedford's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

You shouldn't be delayed by anymore than half an hour

• A14, from 1pm to 5am until today (March 18), moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A45 northbound and southbound, Chowns Mill to Thrapston – carriageway, layby and lane closures due to maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network

• A428, from 8pm to 5am until March 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A428 both directions, St Neots to Wintringham – two-way traffic signals for horticulture on behalf of National Highways