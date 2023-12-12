You could be held up by half an hour

Bedford's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A421, from 8pm to 6am until December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, Brogborough to Renhold – exit and entry slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes for electrical works on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8pm to 6am until February 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to Marsh Leys Interchange – carriageway closures and lane closures for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways