Expect slight delays on the A421, Bedford drivers told

You shouldn't be held up by anymore than 10 minutes

Drivers in and around Bedford will have just two National Highways road closures to watch out for.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A421, from 8pm to 6am until October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, Marsh Leys, junction to Marston Moretaine – carriageway closure, lane closures and diversion routes due to barriers works on behalf of National Highways

And one further two closure will begin over the next two weeks:

• A1, from 8pm tomorrow (Thursday) to 6am May 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound, Cardington to Renhold – carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for carriageway reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways