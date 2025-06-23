Expect slight delays on the A421, Bedford drivers are told

Bedford's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 9pm to 5am until June 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, junction 10 to Alconbury – lane closures due to drainage works on behalf of Ringway

• A421, from 8pm to 6am until October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, Marsh Leys, junction to Marston Moretaine – carriageway closure, lane closures and diversion routes due to barriers permanent works on behalf of National Highways

And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A421, from 8pm tonight (Monday) to 6am tomorrow (Tuesday), slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, A603, junction – carriageway closure and diversion route for carriageway reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8pm June 26 to 6am June 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound, Marsh Leys – carriageway closure for carriageway reconstruction renewal on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8pm June 26 to 6am June 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound, A6 Elstow – carriageway closure and diversion route for carriageway reconstruction renewal on behalf of National Highways

• A14, from 1pm June 28 to 6am June 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 northbound and southbound, Stanwick to Thrapston – carriageway, lane and layby closures for maintenance works, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network

• A1, from 9pm July 7 to 5am July 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound, Biggleswade North to Sandy – carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for carriageway reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways