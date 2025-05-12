Expect slight delays on the A421, Bedford drivers are told

You shouldn't be delayed by anymore than 10 minutes

Bedford's motorists will have just three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows one closure is already in place and will carry on this week:

• A421, from 8pm to 6am until October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, Marsh Leys, junction to Marston Moretaine – lane closure and diversion route for barriers permanent on behalf of National Highways

And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A1, from 9pm tonight (Monday) to 5am May 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Baldock to Alconbury – lane closures for horticulture on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8pm tomorrow (Tuesday) to 6am May 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, Black Cat to Renhold – IPV for sweeping of carriageway on behalf of National Highways

