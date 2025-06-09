Expect slight delays on the A421 & A428, Bedford drivers told
And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A421, from 8pm to 6am until October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, Marsh Leys, junction to Marston Moretaine – carriageway closure, lane closures and diversion routes due to barriers/permanent works on behalf of National Highways
And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A428, from 8pm tomorrow (Tuesday) to 6am Wednesday (June 11), moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 both directions, St Neots to Caxton Gibbet roundabout – diversion route for structure/maintenance on behalf of National Highways
• A14, from 8pm June 16 to 6am June 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A45 northbound and southbound, Chowns Mill roundabout to Thrapston – carriageway and lane closures for maintenance works, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.