Bedford's motorists will have nine road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A421, from 8pm to 6am until August 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to Marsh Leys interchange – carriageway closures and lane closures for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways

And a further eight closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A1, from midnight, April 29 to 11.59pm May 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, opposite The Lane, Wyboston – some carriageway incursion for stop tap replacements on behalf of AWG

• A428, from 8pm April 30 to 6am May 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A428 both directions, Crown roundabout to Barford roundabout – two-way traffic signals for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8pm April 30 to 6am May 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, A421, junction Bedford Road to A421, junction A600 – carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for electrical works on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8pm May 2 to 6am May 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, A603 interchange – entry slip road closure and diversion route for electrical works on behalf of National Highways

• A1, from 9pm May 3 to 5am May 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 southbound, Buckden to St Neots – carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for carriageway reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways

• A1, from 8pm May 9 to 5am May 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 both directions, St Neots bypass roundabout to Tithe Farm roundabout – carriageway closure and diversion route due to horticulture on behalf of Ringway

• A421, from 8pm May 11 to 5am May 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound, A6 interchange – exit slip road closure, lane closure and diversion route for horticulture on behalf of National Highways