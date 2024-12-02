Expect overnight delays on the A421 and A428, Bedford drivers told

Drivers in and around Bedford will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A428, from 8pm to 6am until December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A428 both directions, Wintringham Depot roundabout – traffic signals for snagging works on behalf of Waterman Group

You shouldn't be delayed by anymore than 30 minutes

And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A421, from 9pm today (December 2) to 5am December 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions M1, junction 13 to Marston Moretaine – lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8pm tomorrow (December 3) to 6am December 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, Elstow – exit slip road closure, lane closure and diversion route for white lining/road markings on behalf of National Highways

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A421, from 9pm tomorrow (December 3) to 5am December 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions Renhold to A603 – lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8pm December 6 to 6am December 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, A428 Renhold to A6 Marsh Leys interchange – carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for drainage on behalf of National Highways

• A14, from 1pm December 9 to 6am December 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A14 westbound, junction 13 to junction 10 – carriageway, slip road and lane closures for maintenance works, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network

• A421, from 8pm December 16 to 6am December 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 eastbound, Marston Moretaine to A6, junction – exit slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes for drainage on behalf of National Highways