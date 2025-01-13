Expect overnight delays on the A421 and A1, Bedford drivers warned
And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A1, from 8pm today (Monday) to 6am January 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 eastbound, A603 Interchange to Black Cat roundabout – carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways
• A1, from 9pm tomorrow (Tuesday) to 5am January 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, B645, junction to Little Paxton – lane closure due to communications works on behalf of National Highways
• A421, from 8pm January 17 to 6am January 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, A6 Elstow to M1, junction 13 – carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for carriageway reconstruction renewal on behalf of National Highways
• A421, from 9pm January 20 to 5am January 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, Marsh Leys interchange to Marston Moretaine – lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways
• A421, from 9pm January 27 to 5am January 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, exit slip to A421/A603 Cardington – carriageway closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways
