They could last up to half an hour

Bedford's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Expect delays of up to half an hour

• A1, from 9pm to 5am until December 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, junction 10 to Brampton Hut – lane closures due to drainage works on behalf of Ringway

• A421, from 8pm to 6am until February 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to Marsh Leys interchange – carriageway closures and lane closures for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways