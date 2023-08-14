News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

Expect overnight delays on the A421 and A1, Bedford drivers warned

If you’re working late, you might want to watch out for these
By Marieta Marinova, data reporter
Published 14th Aug 2023, 17:05 BST

Bedford's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Read More
Kempston property badly damaged by huge fire
You can expect delays of between 10 minutes and half an hourYou can expect delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour
You can expect delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 9pm to 5am until August 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, junction 10 to Black Cat roundabout – carriageway closure and lane closures for central reservation on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8pm to 6am until December 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to Marsh Leys interchange – carriageway closures and lane closures for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways

And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:

A14, from 8pm August 14 to 6am August 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A14 both directions, junction 16 to junction 21 – diversion route on behalf of Cambridgeshire County Council

• A421, from 8pm August 14 to 5am August 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound, Marsh Leys entry slip road – lane closure due to drainage works on behalf of Ringway

• A421, from 9pm August 16 to 5am August 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to Black Cat roundabout – mobile lane closures due to horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of Ringway

A45, from 8pm August 21 to 5am August 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 southbound, Stanwick – lane closures for drainage works

• A45, from 8pm August 22 to 6am August 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 northbound, Stanwick – lane closures due to maintenance work

Related topics:BedfordCambridgeshire County CouncilA14A45