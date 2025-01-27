Expect overnight delays on the A421 and A1, Bedford drivers are warned

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Drivers in and around Bedford will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows seven closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A421, from 9pm tonight (Monday) to 5am until January 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, exit slip to A421/A603 Cardington – carriageway closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways

• A1, from 9pm tonight (Monday) to 5am February 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 southbound, Buckden to Little Paxton – carriageway closure lane closure and diversion route for carriageway reconstruction renewal on behalf of National Highways

• A14, from 1pm tomorrow (Tuesday) to 6am February 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A14 westbound, junction 13 to junction 10 – carriageway, slip road and lane closures for maintenance works, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network

• A421, from 8pm tomorrow (Tuesday) to 6am February 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, Marsh Lays to Marston Moretaine – carriageway closure for drainage on behalf of National Highways

• A1, from 9pm tomorrow (Tuesday) to 5am January 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, B645, junction to Little Paxton – lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8pm January 31 to 6am February 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, A603 Bedford to A6 Elstow – carriageway closure for carriageway reconstruction renewal on behalf of National Highways

• A14, from 8pm January 31 to 6am February 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A14 eastbound, junction 12 to junction 13 – carriageway, slip road and lane closures for maintenance works, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network