Expect overnight delays on the A421 and A1, Bedford drivers are warned

Bedford's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, wit h notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 8pm to 6am until July 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to A4280 – carriageway closures, entry slip road closures, exit slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes due to drainage works on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8pm to 6am until August 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to Marsh Leys interchange – carriageway closures and lane closures for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways

And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A1, from 9pm to 5am until June 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Brampton Hut to junction 10 – mobile lane closures due to horticulture on behalf of Ringway

• A421, from 9pm June 18 to 5am June 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to Black Cat roundabout – mobile lane closures due to horticulture on behalf of Ringway

• A1, from 9pm June 20 to 5am July 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, A1 Baldock to A1 Alconbury – lane closure for horticulture on behalf of National Highways