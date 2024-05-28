Expect overnight delays on the A421 and A1, Bedford drivers are warned
And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A421, from 8pm to 6am until August 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to Marsh Leys interchange – carriageway closures and lane closures for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways
And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A1, from 8pm June 3 to 6am July 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to A4280 – carriageway closures, entry slip road closures, exit slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes due to drainage works on behalf of National Highways
• A1, from 9pm June 7 to 5am June 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Baldock to Alconbury – exit and entry slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes carriageway for horticulture on behalf of National Highways