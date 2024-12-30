Expect overnight delays on the A1, Bedford drivers are warned

You shouldn't be delayed by anymore than half an hour

Bedford's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• A1, from 10pm January 3 to 5am January 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 14 to junction 15 – lane closure for carriageway reconstruction renewal works on behalf of National Highways

• A1, from 8pm January 13 to 6am January 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 eastbound, A603 Interchange to Black Cat roundabout – carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways