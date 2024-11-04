Expect overnight delays on the A1, Bedford drivers are warned

By Sonja Tutty, data reporter
Published 4th Nov 2024, 17:00 BST
Bedford's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause severe delays – with drivers facing a wait of at least 30 minutes. Another will cause moderate delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 9pm to 5am until November 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Alconbury to Baldock – mobile lane closures for horticulture on behalf of National Highways

You shouldn't be delayed by anymore than half an hour

• A1, from 9pm to 5am until November 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, Biggleswade north roundabout to Georgetown – carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes due to sign maintenance works on behalf of National Highways

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

A45, from 8pm November 11 to 5am November 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 northbound and southbound, Chowns Mill roundabout to Stanwick – lane closures for maintenance works

• A1, from 8pm November 18 to 6am November 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421/A1 both directions, A421 junction with A603 to Black Cat roundabout to A1 Sandy roundabout – diversion route for local authority works on behalf of Bedford Borough Council

• A1, from 9pm November 18 to 5am November 23, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A1 southbound, Tempsford Interchange entry slip – slip road closure and diversion route for resurfacing works on behalf of CBC

