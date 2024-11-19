Expect overnight delays on the A1 and A428, Bedford drivers are warned

By Will Grimond, data reporter
Published 19th Nov 2024, 12:00 GMT
Drivers in and around Bedford only have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• A1, from 8pm to 6am until November 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421/A1 both directions, A421 jct with A603 to Black Cat roundabout to A1 Sandy roundabout – diversion route for local authority works on behalf of Bedford Borough Council

• A428, from 8pm November 25 to 6am December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A428 both directions, Wintringham Depot roundabout – traffic signals for snagging works on behalf of Waterman Group

