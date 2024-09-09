Expect overnight delays on A428 and A1, Bedford drivers are warned

By Sonja Tutty, data reporter
Published 9th Sep 2024, 17:00 BST
You shouldn't be delayed by anymore than half an hour
You shouldn't be delayed by anymore than half an hour
Drivers in and around Bedford will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 9pm to 5am until September 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, junction 10 to Brampton – lane closure for drainage on behalf of National Highways

And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A428, from 8pm September 16 to 6am September 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A428 both directions, B1428 roundabout to Barford Road roundabout – diversion route on behalf of NATTA Building Company

• A1, from 8pm September 16 to 6am November 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to Black Cat roundabout – carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes for drainage on behalf of National Highways

