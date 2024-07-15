Expect overnight delays on A421 and A1, Bedford drivers are warned
And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A421, from 8pm to 5am until July 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, A603 to Black Cat roundabout – IPV for horticulture on behalf of National Highways
• A1, from 8pm to 6am until July 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to A4280 – carriageway closures, entry slip road closures, exit slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes due to drainage works on behalf of National Highways
And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A1, from 9pm July 15 to 5am September 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, junction 10 to Alconbury – carriageway closures, lane closures, mobile works and diversion routes for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways
• A421, from 8pm July 24 to 5am July 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound, Marsh Leys – exit slip road closure, lane closure and diversion route for communications on behalf of National Highways
