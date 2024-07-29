Expect overnight delays on A1 and A421, Bedford drivers are warned
And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A14, from 8pm to 6am until August 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A14 both directions, Brampton to Thrapston – lane closures due to drainage works on behalf of Ringway
• A1, from 9pm to 5am until September 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, junction 10 to Alconbury – carriageway closures, lane closures, mobile works and diversion routes for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways
And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A421, from 8pm July 31 to 5am August 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, Cardington to A600 interchange – lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways
• A1, from 9pm July 31 to 5am August 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Brampton Hut to junction 10 – mobile lane closures due to horticulture on behalf of Ringway
• A1, from 9pm August 5 to 5am August 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, Wyboston – exit slip road closures, entry slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes due to barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of Ringway
• A421, from 8pm August 7 to 5am August 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, Marsh Leys to Renhold – lane closures for horticulture on behalf of National Highways
