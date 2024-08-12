Expect overnight delays on A1 and A421, Bedford drivers are told
And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A1, from 9pm to 5am until August 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Brampton Hut to junction 10 – mobile lane closures due to horticulture on behalf of Ringway
• A1, from 9pm to 5am until September 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, junction 10 to Alconbury – carriageway closures, lane closures, mobile works and diversion routes for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways
And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A421, from 8pm August 12 to 6am August 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound, Renhold to Black Cat roundabout – lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways
• A1, from 9pm August 21 to 5am August 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Baldock to Alconbury – lane closures for horticulture on behalf of National Highways
