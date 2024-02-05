Expect overnight delays of up to 30 minutes on the A421 - Bedford drivers warned

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drivers in and around Bedford will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

You shouldn't be delayed by anymore than half an hour

• A1, from 8pm to 5am until February 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, Renhold interchange – entry and exit slip road closures and diversion route for electrical works on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8pm to 6am until March 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, A603 to M1, junction 13 – lane closures due to cutting and planting works on behalf of Ringway

• A421, from 8pm to 6am until May 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to Marsh Leys interchange – carriageway closures and lane closures for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways

And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:

