Expect overnight delays ahead of Roxton Road bridge realignment, Bedford drivers warned

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Drivers in and around Bedford will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

You shouldn't be delayed by anymore than half an hour

• A1, from 9pm to 5am until April 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Alconbury to J10 – IPV for horticulture on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8pm to 6am until May 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to Marsh Leys interchange – carriageway closures and lane closures for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways

And – ahead of the realignment of the Roxton Road bridge and Bedford Road at the Black Cat roundabout – there’ll be two more overnight closures.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Monday, April 22, from 9pm to Tuesday, April 23, 5am – Roxton Road to the junction with Bedford Road