Expect MONTHS of misery and delays as Bedford's Midland Road roadworks begin next week
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The first phase will run from Monday (August 12) until Friday 20 December and you know what that means – lane closures. The northern side will close first off and traffic will be restricted to one way out of the town centre.
The second phase will run from Monday, January 6 until Monday, March 31. A lane closure will again be in place on the southern side, with traffic restricted to one way out of the town centre.
Working times will vary, depending on business hours, with single lane restrictions in place throughout. Access to some roads will be closed during the works, and signs will be on-site to indicate which roads are closed during the works.
Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times, and bins will continue to be collected on their scheduled days – though some may be delayed until later in the day.
The works are being funded by the Government through the Bedford Town Deal.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.