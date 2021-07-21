Expect major delays in Bedford as member of the public finds mortar

The police are currently at the scene of an incident in Bedford, where a member of the public has reported finding what is believed to be a mortar in the river.

St Peter Square, the High Street, St Mary’s bridge and pedestrian areas near Mercury Hotel have all been cordoned off for the public’s safety.

The police are asking everyone to avoid the area and use alternative routes if possible.

This is the second time in less than a week that police have responded to reports of an explosive in the river.

On Sunday officers were called to Pavenham where a member of the public reported finding what appeared to be a Second World War device in the river.

Following assessment by the specialist Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) officers, the item was later found to be a harmless training device that posed no risk to the public and removed.

And on July 8 they were called about the discovery of a grenade, which had been fished out of the river by the Embankment in Bedford.