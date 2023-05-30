You could be delayed between 10 and 30 minutes

Drivers in and around Bedford will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 9pm to 6am until July 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, junction 10 to Black Cat roundabout – carriageway closure and lane closures for central reservation on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8pm to 6am until December 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, M1 junction 13 to Marsh Leys interchange – carriageway closures and lane closures for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A421, from 8pm May 30 to 5am June 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, M1 junction 13 to A4280 Renhold junction – mobile lane closures for carriageway sweeping works on behalf of Ringway

• A428, from 8pm May 30 to 6am June 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A428 both directions, Barford Road to B1428 traffic signals – new roundabout works on behalf of Waterman Group