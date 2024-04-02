Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bedford's motorists will have 10 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

You shouldn't be delayed by anymore than half an hour

• A1, from midnight to 11.59pm until April 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, junction with The Lane to junction with Nagshead Lane – no carriageway incursion for stop tap replacement on behalf of Anglian Water

• A421, from 8pm to 6am until May 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to Marsh Leys interchange – carriageway closures and lane closures for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways

And a further eight closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A421, from 8pm April 2 to 5am April 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to Black Cat roundabout – mobile works for horticulture on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8pm April 3 to 6am April 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound, Marsh Leys to A603 – exit slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes for horticulture on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8pm April 4 to 5am April 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, Renhold – entry slip closure lane closure and diversion for horticulture on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8pm April 4 to 5am April 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, A603 interchange – exit and entry slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes for horticulture on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8pm April 6 to 5am April 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound, A603 interchange – exit and entry slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes for horticulture on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8pm April 6 to 5am April 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound, Renhold – entry slip road closure, lane closure and diversion route for horticulture on behalf of National Highways

• A1, from 9pm April 10 to 5am April 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Alconbury to J10 – IPV for horticulture on behalf of National Highways