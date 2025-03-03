Expect delays on the A421 and A1, Bedford drivers are warned
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A1, from 9pm to 5am until March 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421/A1 both directions, A421 jct with A603 to Black Cat roundabout to A1 Sandy roundabout – diversion route for local authority works on behalf of Cadent/MJ Quinn
And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:
• A421, from 8pm March 5 to 6am March 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound, A6 Elstow to A600 – carriageway closure for signs erection on behalf of National Highways
