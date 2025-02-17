Expect delays on the A421 and A1, Bedford drivers are warned

You shouldn't be delayed by anymore than half an hour

Bedford's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A421, from 8pm tonight (Monday) to 6am February 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, A6 Elstow to M1, junction 13 – carriageway closure for carriageway reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways

• M1, from 10pm tonight (Monday) to 5am tomorrow (Tuesday), slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13 – lane closures for drainage on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8pm February 19 to 6am February 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound, A6 Elstow to A600 – carriageway closure for signs erection on behalf of National Highways

• M1, from 10pm February 25 to 5am February 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13 – lane closure for electrical works on behalf of Camway Installations

• A1, from 9pm February 27 to 5am March 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 southbound, Black Cat roundabout to Wyboston – lane closure for drainage on behalf of National Highways