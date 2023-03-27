You could be held up for half an hour

Drivers in and around Bedford will have NINE National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause major delays – with motorists facing a wait of at least 30 minutes. Another three will cause moderate delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Bedford's motorists have nine road closures to avoid

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 9pm to 5am until March 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Eaton Socon to Radwell – entry slip closure and lane closures for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways

• A1, from 9pm to 5am until June 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, junction 10 to Black Cat roundabout – carriageway closure and lane closures for central reservation on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8pm to 6am until October 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to Marsh Leys interchange – carriageway closures and lane closures for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways

And a further six closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1, from 9pm March 29 to 5am March 31, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A1 southbound, Wyboston to Black Cat roundabout – carriageway closure for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways

• A1, from 8am April 3 to 5pm April 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Black Cat roundabout to Tempsford junction – diversion route on behalf of Central Bedfordshire Council

• A1, from 9pm April 3 to 5am April 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 southbound, Buckden roundabout to St Neots junction – carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route due to maintenance works on behalf of National Highways

• A14, from 8pm April 4 to 5am April 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A14 both directions, junction 13 to junction 21 – lane closures for horticulture (cutting and planting) works on behalf of Ringway

• A421, from 8pm April 5 to 5am April 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound, A600 interchange to A603 interchange – exit slip road closures, lane closure and diversion routes for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways