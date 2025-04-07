Expect delays on the A1, Bedford drivers are warned

You shouldn't be delayed by anymore than half an hour

Drivers in and around Bedford will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 8pm to 5am until April 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Sandy roundabout to Biggleswade north roundabout – emergency diversion route on behalf of AWG

And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A1, from 8pm today (Monday) to 6am April 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to Black Cat roundabout – carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for horticulture on behalf of National Highways

• A1, from 9pm April 10 to 5am April 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions Little Paxton to Buckden – carriageway closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways

